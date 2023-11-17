Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Fabbri averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

