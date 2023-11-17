Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs on November 17, 2023
Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Friday (at 2:00 PM ET).
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Larkin has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 17 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 9.3%.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Alex DeBrincat has scored 16 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and five assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
J.T. Compher Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
J.T. Compher is a top contributor on offense for Detroit with three goals and 10 assists.
Compher Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|0
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 22 points in 15 games (10 goals and 12 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Auston Matthews has 19 points (1.3 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding six assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Senators
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|3
|0
|3
|6
