The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2), coming off a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) at Avicii Arena on Friday, November 17 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Red Wings lost to the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in overtime in their last game.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been made an underdog 12 times this season, and won six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 16 games this season.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 53 (10th) Goals 59 (3rd) 53 (22nd) Goals Allowed 54 (24th) 13 (11th) Power Play Goals 14 (7th) 14 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (19th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit possesses a 3-7-0 line against the spread while going 3-4-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has hit the over six times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.6 goals.

The Red Wings' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) are the third-most in the league.

The Red Wings' 54 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +5.

