How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) on Friday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.
Watch on ESPN+ and BSDET as the Maple Leafs attempt to take down the Red Wings.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.
- The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (59 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|16
|5
|12
|17
|8
|10
|51.8%
|Alex DeBrincat
|16
|11
|5
|16
|10
|10
|20%
|J.T. Compher
|16
|3
|10
|13
|8
|3
|47.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|15
|4
|8
|12
|8
|2
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|16
|6
|6
|12
|7
|6
|0%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs' 53 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|15
|10
|12
|22
|8
|13
|16.7%
|Auston Matthews
|15
|13
|6
|19
|7
|17
|50.2%
|Mitchell Marner
|15
|5
|12
|17
|13
|13
|0%
|John Tavares
|15
|6
|10
|16
|9
|10
|61.2%
|Morgan Rielly
|15
|2
|10
|12
|15
|8
|-
