The Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) on Friday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.

The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (59 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 16 5 12 17 8 10 51.8% Alex DeBrincat 16 11 5 16 10 10 20% J.T. Compher 16 3 10 13 8 3 47.4% Shayne Gostisbehere 15 4 8 12 8 2 - Lucas Raymond 16 6 6 12 7 6 0%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 53 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players