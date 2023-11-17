Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 17
The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-3) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: ,
- Arena: Avicii Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 59 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.
- Detroit has conceded 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +5, they are 13th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (53 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-165)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6.5
