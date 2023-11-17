Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
Can we expect Moritz Seider finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Seider has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|26:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
