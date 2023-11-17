Michigan vs. Long Beach State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) host the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Crisler Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the game.
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- Michigan's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Long Beach State's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan
|73.4
|149.9
|69.6
|144
|141.1
|Long Beach State
|76.5
|149.9
|74.4
|144
|145.2
Additional Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines scored were only 1.0 fewer point than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- Michigan went 11-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|16-12-0
|Long Beach State
|13-16-0
|15-14-0
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan
|Long Beach State
|13-4
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-8
|Away Record
|6-9
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
