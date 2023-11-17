Michigan vs. Long Beach State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)
- Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|134th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|4th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.