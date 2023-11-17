The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) will meet the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
134th 73.4 Points Scored 76.5 62nd
159th 69.6 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
52nd 34.1 Rebounds 37.3 4th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 4.4 359th
249th 12.2 Assists 15.0 49th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.