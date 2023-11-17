The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.

Michigan State had a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter last year (75%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Spartans an 81.8% chance to win.

Butler won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, the Bulldogs won one of their six games when they were an underdog by at least +320 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Butler has a 23.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 45.2% 70.9 136.2 67.9 135.8 137.5 Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 136.2 67.9 135.8 139.4

Additional Michigan State vs Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans recorded just 3.0 more points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.9).

When Michigan State put up more than 67.9 points last season, it went 8-8 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

The Bulldogs put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Spartans gave up (67.9).

Butler put together a 12-1 ATS record and a 13-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 2-1 17-14-0 Butler 15-13-0 2-3 10-18-0

Michigan State vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Butler 12-2 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

