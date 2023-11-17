Michigan State vs. Butler November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) play the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This contest will begin at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Michigan State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|27.4
|357th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
