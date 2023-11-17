Friday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Butler by a score of 72-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.5)

Butler (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State was 191st in the nation in points scored (70.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last season.

On the boards, the Spartans were 156th in college basketball in rebounds (32.1 per game) last season. They were 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3 per game).

At 14.6 assists per game last year, Michigan State was 70th in the country.

Last season, the Spartans were 182nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Defensively, Michigan State was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last year. It was 96th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.4%.

The Spartans attempted 67% of their shots from inside the arc, and 33% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Spartans' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Butler Performance Insights

Butler scored 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 67.9 points per contest (112th-ranked).

While the Bulldogs ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 27.4 (second-worst), they ranked 310th in college basketball with 33.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Butler ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 dimes per game.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Bulldogs were 113th in the nation. They forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 165th in college basketball.

With 6.5 treys per game, the Bulldogs ranked 274th in college basketball. They owned a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 259th in college basketball.

Butler allowed 6.3 treys per game (64th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.1% (77th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Butler last year, 64.2% of them were two-pointers (73.2% of the team's made baskets) and 35.8% were threes (26.8%).

