Friday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Butler taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-2.5)

Butler (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

On offense, Michigan State was the 191st-ranked squad in college basketball (70.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Spartans were 156th in the country in rebounds (32.1 per game) and 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3).

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Michigan State was 70th in the nation.

The Spartans were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%) last season.

Michigan State was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

Last season, the Spartans attempted 67% of their shots from inside the arc, and 33% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.3% of the Spartans' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.