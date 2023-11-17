Friday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on November 17) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Butler, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.6)

Butler (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

Last year, Michigan State was 191st in college basketball on offense (70.9 points scored per game) and 112th on defense (67.9 points conceded).

The Spartans were 156th in the country in rebounds per game (32.1) and 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3) last year.

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Michigan State was 70th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Michigan State was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

Last year, the Spartans attempted 33% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.7% of the Spartans' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

