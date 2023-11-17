The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 17 Spartans games last season went over the point total.

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Bookmakers rate Michigan State much higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (145th).

Michigan State has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.