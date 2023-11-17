The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 138.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 Spartans games last season went over the point total.

Butler put together a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

In Bulldogs games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Michigan State is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (125th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

