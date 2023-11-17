The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Spartans recorded 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

Michigan State had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.

In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule