How to Watch Michigan State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Spartans recorded 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Michigan State had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 72.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
