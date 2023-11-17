The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

In games Michigan State shot better than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 357th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans put up were just 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Michigan State went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Butler compiled a 12-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

When Butler gave up fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (69.0).

The Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.0).

At home, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 on the road.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.

Butler sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule