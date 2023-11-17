How to Watch Michigan vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Beach allowed to opponents.
- In games Michigan shot higher than 42.2% from the field, it went 13-6 overall.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beach ranked fourth.
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines averaged were only one fewer point than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- When Michigan scored more than 74.4 points last season, it went 13-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan put up 76.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.
- The Wolverines surrendered 68 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.6 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|W 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.