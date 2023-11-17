The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: B1G+

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines shot 45% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Beach allowed to opponents.

In games Michigan shot higher than 42.2% from the field, it went 13-6 overall.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beach ranked fourth.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines averaged were only one fewer point than the Beach allowed (74.4).

When Michigan scored more than 74.4 points last season, it went 13-3.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Michigan put up 76.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.9 points per contest.

The Wolverines surrendered 68 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.6 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule