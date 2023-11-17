MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature MAC teams. That matchup is the Stonehill Skyhawks versus the Buffalo Bulls.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
