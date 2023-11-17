There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature MAC teams. That matchup is the Stonehill Skyhawks versus the Buffalo Bulls.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today