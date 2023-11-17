Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Raymond? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Raymond has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Raymond has a goal in six games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 16 games this year, Raymond has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 12 Points 4 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

