Will Lucas Raymond score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In six of 16 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Raymond has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Raymond's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:39 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 16:33 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:44 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

