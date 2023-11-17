On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Klim Kostin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kostin stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Kostin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Kostin has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 4-1 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.