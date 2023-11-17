Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middleton tallied 11 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-112 win versus the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Middleton's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league last season, giving up 117.2 points per game.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 20 18 3 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.