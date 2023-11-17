Should you wager on Justin Holl to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

  • Holl is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Holl has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 3 0 3 16:12 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 5-2
10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

