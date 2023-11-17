Should you bet on Jake Walman to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

