Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on David Perron to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Perron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- On the power play, Perron has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
