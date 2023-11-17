The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Daniel Sprong light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • Sprong has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 53 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:48 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

