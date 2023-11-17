The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 49% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 3-2 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Bucks average just 4.9 fewer points per game (117) than the Hornets give up (121.9).

Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 121.9 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 116.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 117.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 115 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 121.

The Bucks are draining 14.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.4). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.3% at home and 37.9% in away games.

