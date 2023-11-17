How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) hope to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bucks vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bucks vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Hornets Prediction
|Bucks vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 49% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 3-2 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.
- The Bucks average just 4.9 fewer points per game (117) than the Hornets give up (121.9).
- Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 121.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are posting 116.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 117.8 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 115 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 121.
- The Bucks are draining 14.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.8 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.4). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.3% at home and 37.9% in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.