Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Lopez tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-112 win against the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lopez's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+116)

Over 1.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 46.2 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 28 8 11 2 0 5 0 1/6/2023 19 9 4 1 1 0 0 12/3/2022 32 14 6 3 3 6 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.