For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Ben Chiarot a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Chiarot scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

