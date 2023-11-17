Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
Should you wager on Andrew Copp to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
