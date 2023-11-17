Alex DeBrincat will be among those in action Friday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena. Does a wager on DeBrincat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is +3.

In seven of 16 games this year, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In five of 16 games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 16 Points 1 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

