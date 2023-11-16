The UConn Huskies (1-1) square off against the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins scored 20.3 more points per game last year (79.1) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).

Maryland went 20-1 last season when giving up fewer than 75.9 points.

Last year, the Huskies recorded 75.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins allowed.

UConn went 18-2 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Last season, the Huskies had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.0% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Terrapins' opponents knocked down.

The Terrapins shot at a 44.7% clip from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Dayton W 102-58 XL Center 11/12/2023 @ NC State L 92-81 Reynolds Coliseum 11/16/2023 Maryland - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena 11/24/2023 UCLA - John Gray Gymnasium

