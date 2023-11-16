Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
Can we count on Robby Fabbri lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Ottawa Senators at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri 2022-23 stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games last season, Fabbri scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, Fabbri posted three goals and five assists.
- Fabbri averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Senators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Senators conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.
- The Senators secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
