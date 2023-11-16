When the Ottawa Senators face the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 2:00 PM ET), Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat will be among the most exciting players to watch.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Dylan Larkin is an important part of the offense for Detroit, with 17 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and 12 assists in 15 games.

DeBrincat's 15 points this season, including 10 goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, J.T. Compher has three goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, allowing zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (69th in the league).

Senators Players to Watch

Tim Stutzle has been a big player for Ottawa this season, collecting 17 points in 13 games.

Giroux has chipped in with 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

Mathieu Joseph has 13 points for Ottawa, via four goals and nine assists.

Anton Forsberg (2-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .833% save percentage ranks 67th in the NHL.

Red Wings vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 3rd 3.85 Goals Scored 3.67 4th 21st 3.38 Goals Allowed 3.27 17th 8th 32.7 Shots 30.4 18th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 12th 21.82% Power Play % 22.22% 10th 24th 75% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 16th

