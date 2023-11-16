Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Ottawa Senators (6-7) and the Detroit Red Wings (8-5-2) at Avicii Arena. The Senators are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Red Wings (+105) in the game, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 10 of 15 games this season.

The Senators have gone 4-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Red Wings have six wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Ottawa is 4-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

Detroit has a record of 6-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 6-4 5-3-2 6.8 3.7 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.7 3.4 9 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 6-4-0 6.3 3.1 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.1 3.3 5 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

