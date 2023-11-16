Coming off a victory last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and BSDET will show this Senators versus Red Wings game.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Senators Red Wings 5-2 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 49 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the NHL.

With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 15 5 12 17 8 10 51.9% Alex DeBrincat 15 10 5 15 10 9 20% Moritz Seider 15 1 10 11 8 4 - J.T. Compher 15 3 8 11 7 3 46.7% Lucas Raymond 15 5 6 11 7 6 0%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 11th in goals against, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators rank 14th in the NHL with 50 goals scored (3.8 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Senators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players