AFC North opponents meet when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

Ravens vs. Bengals Insights

The Ravens average 27.0 points per game, 5.7 more than the Bengals give up per contest (21.3).

Cincinnati puts up 20.2 points per game, 4.5 more than Baltimore allows (15.7).

The Ravens rack up 21.3 fewer yards per game (362.7), than the Bengals allow per contest (384.0).

Cincinnati collects 301.7 yards per game, 28.1 more yards than the 273.6 Baltimore gives up.

This season, the Ravens average 154.9 yards per game on the ground, 18.7 more than the Bengals allow per outing (136.2).

This season Cincinnati racks up 74.8 yards per game on the ground, 25.7 fewer than Baltimore allows (100.5).

This year, the Ravens have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (18).

Cincinnati has eight giveaways this season, while Baltimore has 15 takeaways.

Ravens Home Performance

The Ravens' average points scored in home games (30.0) is higher than their overall average (27.0). But their average points allowed at home (14.6) is lower than overall (15.7).

The Ravens rack up 390.6 yards per game at home (27.9 more than their overall average), and concede 291.2 at home (17.6 more than overall).

Baltimore racks up 221.4 passing yards per game at home (13.6 more than its overall average), and concedes 191.0 at home (17.9 more than overall).

At home, the Ravens rack up 169.2 rushing yards per game and give up 100.2. That's more than they gain overall (154.9), and less than they allow (100.5).

In home games, the Ravens convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 34.5% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (44.1%) and allow (36.4%) overall.

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Arizona W 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 Seattle W 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Cleveland L 33-31 FOX 11/16/2023 Cincinnati - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC

Bengals Away Performance

On the road, the Bengals score 17.8 points per game and concede 22.0. That's less than they score overall (20.2), and more than they allow (21.3).

On the road, the Bengals accumulate 283.3 yards per game and concede 376.0. That's less than they gain (301.7) and allow (384.0) overall.

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.

The Bengals accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game in away games (18.7 more than their overall average), and concede 158.5 in away games (22.3 more than overall).

The Bengals convert 26.1% of third downs away from home (11.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.7% on the road (1.6% higher than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

