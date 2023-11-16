How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AFC North opponents meet when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this game.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ABC
Ravens vs. Bengals Insights
- The Ravens average 27.0 points per game, 5.7 more than the Bengals give up per contest (21.3).
- Cincinnati puts up 20.2 points per game, 4.5 more than Baltimore allows (15.7).
- The Ravens rack up 21.3 fewer yards per game (362.7), than the Bengals allow per contest (384.0).
- Cincinnati collects 301.7 yards per game, 28.1 more yards than the 273.6 Baltimore gives up.
- This season, the Ravens average 154.9 yards per game on the ground, 18.7 more than the Bengals allow per outing (136.2).
- This season Cincinnati racks up 74.8 yards per game on the ground, 25.7 fewer than Baltimore allows (100.5).
- This year, the Ravens have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (18).
- Cincinnati has eight giveaways this season, while Baltimore has 15 takeaways.
Ravens Home Performance
- The Ravens' average points scored in home games (30.0) is higher than their overall average (27.0). But their average points allowed at home (14.6) is lower than overall (15.7).
- The Ravens rack up 390.6 yards per game at home (27.9 more than their overall average), and concede 291.2 at home (17.6 more than overall).
- Baltimore racks up 221.4 passing yards per game at home (13.6 more than its overall average), and concedes 191.0 at home (17.9 more than overall).
- At home, the Ravens rack up 169.2 rushing yards per game and give up 100.2. That's more than they gain overall (154.9), and less than they allow (100.5).
- In home games, the Ravens convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 34.5% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (44.1%) and allow (36.4%) overall.
Ravens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-24
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Seattle
|W 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Cleveland
|L 33-31
|FOX
|11/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|NBC
Bengals Away Performance
- On the road, the Bengals score 17.8 points per game and concede 22.0. That's less than they score overall (20.2), and more than they allow (21.3).
- On the road, the Bengals accumulate 283.3 yards per game and concede 376.0. That's less than they gain (301.7) and allow (384.0) overall.
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.
- The Bengals accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game in away games (18.7 more than their overall average), and concede 158.5 in away games (22.3 more than overall).
- The Bengals convert 26.1% of third downs away from home (11.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.7% on the road (1.6% higher than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply.
