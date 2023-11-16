The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will face off against AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Ravens squaring off against the Bengals, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Ravens have been winning seven times and been knotted up three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bengals have had the lead four times, have trailed two times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have won the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in six games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Ravens have won the third quarter five times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

The Ravens have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bengals' nine games this year, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and tied three times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Ravens vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have led after the first half eight times and have been behind after the first half two times.

The Bengals have been winning three times, have been behind five times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Ravens have won the second half five times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (3-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in three games (1-2).

Rep the Ravens or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.