The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) and the Boston College Eagles (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th-worst in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 86th with 28.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Boston College is posting 26.4 points per game (71st-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FBS defensively (28.5 points allowed per game).

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Pittsburgh Boston College 310 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (60th) 371 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.6 (66th) 98 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (17th) 212 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (100th) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 13 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has 1,179 yards passing for Pittsburgh, completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 381 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, C'Bo Flemister has carried the ball 84 times for 333 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means' team-high 558 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 71 targets) with four touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has caught 40 passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Gavin Bartholomew's 18 grabs have yielded 326 yards and one touchdown.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,846 passing yards (184.6 per game) while completing 57.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 806 yards (80.6 ypg) on 158 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has collected 565 yards (on 122 attempts) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 500 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 57 times and has five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put together a 307-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 53 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

