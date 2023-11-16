Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 11, check out our tight end rankings below.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 11

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 161.1 16.1 9.5 Travis Kelce Chiefs 140.7 17.6 9 Mark Andrews Ravens 131.1 14.6 6.6 Sam LaPorta Lions 118.4 13.2 7.1 Cole Kmet Bears 118.1 11.8 5.7 George Kittle 49ers 115.1 12.8 5.2 Dalton Schultz Texans 101.1 11.2 6.2 Evan Engram Jaguars 97.6 10.8 7.6 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 95.4 10.6 5.6 Dalton Kincaid Bills 94 10.4 5.7 Dallas Goedert Eagles 91 10.1 5.8 Logan Thomas Commanders 89.3 9.9 5.6 Jonnu Smith Falcons 87.3 8.7 4.4 David Njoku Browns 85.7 9.5 6 Trey McBride Cardinals 83.8 8.4 4.9 Kyle Pitts Falcons 82.5 8.3 5.8 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Hunter Henry Patriots 77.8 7.8 4.5 Cade Otton Buccaneers 73.4 8.2 4.6 Tyler Conklin Jets 69.3 7.7 4.7 Luke Musgrave Packers 66.3 7.4 4.3 Tyler Higbee Rams 54.6 6.1 4.8 Zach Ertz Cardinals 51.7 7.4 6.1 Donald Parham Chargers 51.2 5.7 2.6 Gerald Everett Chargers 50.1 6.3 3.4

This Week's Games

