The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, will be in action Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. There are prop bets for Seider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Moritz Seider vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In one of 15 games this year, Seider has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In seven of 15 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Seider has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Seider has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 5 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

