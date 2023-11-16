On Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Moritz Seider going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

  • Seider has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:41 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 26:32 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

