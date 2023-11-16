Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 91-45 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

Last time out, the Spartans won on Sunday 99-55 over Wright State.

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 91, Detroit Mercy 45

Michigan State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game last season (posting 78.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and allowing 67.1 per contest, 249th in college basketball) and had a +333 scoring differential.

Michigan State averaged 74.7 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (78.2).

The Spartans posted 82.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

At home, Michigan State surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (61.7) than away from home (71.2).

