On Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Klim Kostin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kostin stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Kostin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Kostin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 4-1
10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 6-3
10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.