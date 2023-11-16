Will Klim Kostin Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
On Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Klim Kostin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kostin stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Kostin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Kostin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kostin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:01
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.