J.T. Compher will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators meet at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Fancy a bet on Compher? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Compher has a point in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Compher has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Compher goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 3 11 Points 0 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.