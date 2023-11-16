The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.

Last year, the Hawkeyes recorded 20.0 more points per game (87.3) than the Wildcats allowed (67.3).

Iowa went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 40.0% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents shot last season.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 102-46 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/9/2023 Virginia Tech W 80-76 Spectrum Center 11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 94-53 McLeod Center 11/16/2023 Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/19/2023 Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena 11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena

Kansas State Schedule