Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 91-45 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Titans dropped their last game 68-61 against Butler on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 91, Detroit Mercy 45

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans had a -478 scoring differential last season, falling short by 15.9 points per game. They put up 56.1 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball and allowed 72 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy averaged 1.9 fewer points in Horizon action (54.2) than overall (56.1).

The Titans scored 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 50.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy gave up 0.3 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (71.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.