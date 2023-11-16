When the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, will Christian Fischer score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fischer stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Fischer has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:47 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.