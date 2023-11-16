Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 16?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 2:00 PM ET, will Christian Fischer score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Fischer has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Fischer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|14:22
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:47
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
