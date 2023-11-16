In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Copp has scored one goal on the power play.

Copp's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.